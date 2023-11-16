Kottayam: The two-month pregnant woman from Kottayam who was in critical condition after being shot by her husband in Chicago showed slight improvement in her condition after a third surgery, said hospital sources. The woman is identified as Meera Abraham (32), a native of Uzhavoor. Though Meera's life was saved, the doctors confirmed that she lost her baby due to bleeding from the bullet injuries. Police registered a case against her husband Amal Reji (30) for murder attempt and intentional homicide of an unborn child.



It was on Monday night, that Amal opened fire at his wife following a quarrel over money inside their car. The incident took place near a church in Chicago. According to police, Amal took his gun and shot Meera nearly 10 times.

Later, Amal drove the car to the parking area of the church and asked someone in the area to call the police.A team of police rushed to the scene and found Meera with multiple gunshot wounds. The pregnant woman was immediately taken to the nearby hospital. She was in critical condition for the last two days due to heavy bleeding. Police arrested Amal who confessed to the crime and seized his gun from the scene itself.

The couple reached the US a year ago. In January, they visited Kottayam and took their three-year-old son David to the US. Meera and her twin sister have been working as nurses in Chicago.