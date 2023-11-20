Malayalam
Youth Cong members beaten up, taken into custody for waving black flag at Nava Kerala Sadas bus in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 20, 2023 08:22 PM IST
Youth Congress members were admitted to a hospital in Taliparamba after they were assaulted by volunteers of Nava Kerala Sadas for waving black flags at the special bus. Photo: Manorama Online
Kannur: Youth Congress members in protest waved black flags at the Nava Kerala Sadas special bus carrying the chief minister and other cabinet ministers at Eripuram in Pazhayangadi in the Kallyasseri constituency on Monday. This is the first protest against Nava Kerala Sadas in the state.

The protest, led by Youth Congress district vice-presidents Mahita Mohan and Sudheesh Vellachal, was registered bypassing heavy police security. A video of the protesters being assaulted by the event's volunteers went viral. Those who sustained injuries to the head were admitted to a hospital in Taliparamba.

Video grab of Youth Congress members being beaten up after waving black flags at the Nava Kerala Sadas bus.

Mahita Mohan, who is in police custody, alleged that DYFI-SFI activists brutally beat the protesters for waving the black flag while the police looked on. Congress workers said similar protests have been planned against the event in various places. Meanwhile, police said four KSU and Youth League activists each have been placed under preventive custody. 

