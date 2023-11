Kottayam: Founder Medical Director of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical Mission (MOSC), Kolenchery, and eminent paediatrician Dr K C Mammen (Bapu) passed away on Sunday. He was 93.

Dr Mammen's vision guided the hospital to become one of the best medical colleges in south India.

Born on March 4, 1930, to former Malayala Manorama Chief Editor K M Cherian and Kallooppara Marettu Saramma, Mammen served as the hospital's director from 1970 to 1988.