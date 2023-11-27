Malayalam
Newly married youth dies in bike accident at Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 27, 2023 09:42 PM IST
ashiq-malappuram
Ashiq. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: A youth died in a bike accident at Anakkayam checkpost near Manjeri here on Monday. The deceased is Ashiq (27), son of Elangoor Koottassery Chullikkulath Hasainar.

Ashiq, who got married on Sunday, was the White Guard Captain of the Muslim Youth League in Thrikkalangod panchayat.

The bike he was riding collided with a bus while attempting to overtake a car. A woman, who was pillion riding, has been admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital with grievous injuries. The body has been shifted to Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

