Kannur: The leopard that fell into a well in Peringathur here on Wednesday has been rescued. After it was loaded onto a net, it was tranqualised. Earlier, the Divisional Forest Office had given permission to tranquilise the big cat.

Rescuers first drained the well using a motor before lifiting the animal onto the net. A team from Wayanad reached the spot around 4 pm for the rescue mission. The leopard was found in the well in Mallil Suneesh's property.