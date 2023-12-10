Malayali family found dead in Coorg resort

Coorg: A three-member family was found dead inside their room in a resort here on Saturday. The deceased are Kollam native Vinod Babusenan (43), his wife Jibi Abraham and daughter Jain Mariya Jacon (11).



The staff at the resort found Vinod and his wife hanging inside the room on Saturday afternoon. Their child was found lying motionless on the bed. It is assumed that Vinod and wife died by suicide after killing their daughter.

Sources hinted that the couple took the extreme step due to financial crisis.

Police have recovered a suicide note of the couple from their room. 'No one is responsible for our death,' reads the note. The bodies have been taken to a government hospital in Coorg. Madikeri police said that relatives of the deceased will reach Coorg soon and the bodies will be handed over to them after autopsy.