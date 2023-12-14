Kottayam MCH doctor's speeding car kills bike rider; owner attempts to dismantle, sell car

Kuttippuram (Malappuram): The police on Wednesday traced the car that sped away after killing a youth riding his bike here two weeks ago.



The car which mowed down the youth near Kuttippuram bridge along the national highway was owned by a doctor working at the Kottayam Medical College. Kuttippuram Police seized the car from a shop in Thrissur. In a suspected act of evidence destruction, the vehicle was to be dismantled and the components sold.

A case, including charges of murder without an intention to kill and evidence destruction, has been lodged against Dr Biju George, a Kozhikode native.

According to the police, the mishap occurred around 4.30 am on November 27. The speeding car, which came from Kozhikode, rammed an auto and a bike while passing through the bridge but sped away without stopping. A youth identified as Sanah (22), a native of Kazhuthallor, who was seriously injured in the mishap later succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation team led by Kuttippuram CI P K Padmarajan managed to dig out information about the car by collecting CCTV images from a few spots along its journey path. An image of the car bearing a broken number plate was captured on the CCTV at Changaramkulam. The cops traced the vehicle to a dismantling shop in Thrissur.

The probe revealed that the car, which sped off without stopping after the mishap, developed a technical snag when it reached Kunnamkulam. Its owner then handed over the vehicle to a nearby shop to disassemble the vehicle and sell its parts. The car was later brought to a centre at Athani near Thrissur for dismantling.

When interrogated, the doctor told the cops that he didn’t know of the mishap. However, the investigation team stated that the doctor attempted to dismantle the vehicle to destroy evidence.