Three Keralites killed in Qatar accident

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 04, 2022 03:01 PM IST
Doha: Three Keralites were killed in a horrific road accident at Mesaieed in Qatar as their car overturned after hitting a rock.

The dead are AK Shameem of Keezhuparamba village in Malappuram district; Razak of Ponnani in the same district; and Sajith Mangattu of Mavelikkara in the coastal Alappuzha district.

Two injured in the accident are Sajith's wife and Idukki native Sharanjith Sekhar. They have been admitted to the Hamad General Hospital in Doha.

The accident occurred on the Sealine Beach Road, a popular area for tourists. The occupants of the car were on a trip as part of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

The three bodies have been placed at the morgue of Al Wakra Hospital. 

