Malappuram: A private bus collided with a goods truck and car in Edappal here on Saturday.



The incident took place near the Sub Station on the State Highway at 7am. The bus which was heading to Kuttipuram lost control and crashed into the car and truck.

The four passengers in the car and a few bus passengers were injured in the accident. The Fire and Rescue personnel rescued the car passengers stuck inside the vehicle.

The State Highway was blocked for hours following the accident.