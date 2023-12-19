Malayalam
Forest officer seeks permission to die, alleges harassment by superior

M R Harikumar
Published: December 19, 2023 10:45 AM IST Updated: December 19, 2023 12:49 PM IST
Suicide
P Abdul Jalil wrote the letter requesting permission to commit suicide along with his family. Representational Image/ Manorama
Topic | Kochi

Kochi: In an alarming development, a Range Forest Officer (RFO) has requested the chief of the Forest Department permission to commit suicide along with his family in a letter.

P Abdul Jalil, the Munnar Working Plan Range Officer, sent the letter to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) and the administrative division Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (APCCF).

According to Jalil, his life became difficult as a superior officer withheld his due salary and the General Provident Fund (GPF).
The letter states that Jalil was also denied transfer, suspension, voluntary retirement, or dismissal from employment. He sought permission to commit suicide along with his family if the situation prevails.

The prime allegation, as per the letter, is against the Munnar Working Plan Officer, who disburses the salary and benefits, including GPF, to all other employees in the forest division on time, except to Jalil.

