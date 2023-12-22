Doctor denies surgery at Thrissur MCH, Human Rights panel seeks medical director's report

Thrissur: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) sought a report from the state Medical Education Director after a patient was denied surgery by a doctor here at the Medical College Hospital. The commission demanded an immediate report from the medical director on what action was taken against the doctor.



The SHRC was hearing a complaint filed by Mulankunnathukavu native Saku. According to the complaint, the doctor allegedly cancelled the previously scheduled surgery for Chandrasekaran, a native of Palakkad, as the latter failed to purchase a surgical device from a specific shop prescribed by the doctor.

The accused identified as Dr Vinesh Prasannan is a practicing Orthodontist at the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital.

In the sitting by SHRC, VK Beenakumari, a Commission member, observed that Dr Vinesh was not using the surgical instruments as per the rate contract approved by the State Government. Instead, he was prescribing instruments of certain companies out of his interest.

The Institutional Vigilance of Thrissur Medical College also investigated the incident, said the Medical College principal presenting its report at the SHRC hearing. The report also substantiated the allegations against Dr Vinesh.

The SHRC, after hearing, stated that Vinesh denied timely treatment to the needy for his selfish interests. Delay or refusal of treatment to patients is a clear human rights violation, it observed.

However, the commission remained unclear from the report whether the Institutional Vigilance of Thrissur Medical College had taken any action against Vinesh and thus ordered an immediate response from the state Medical Education Director.