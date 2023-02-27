1,382 PG medicos to be posted in 78 Kerala govt hospitals from March 1

More than 1,000 post-graduate medical students will be posted in various government hospitals in the state starting March 1, said Kerala's Health Minister Veena George.

The postings will be beneficial to the doctors -- as part of their mandatory residency programme stipulated by the National Medical Commission -- and to the government facilities, the minister said in a release.

The services of 1,382 medicos will be available in four batches each of three-month periods in 78 hospitals, including Taluk-level facilities with more than 100 beds.

Of the total, 854 medicos are from government medical colleges, 430 from private medical colleges and 98 from Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi.

The second-year PG medical students from Regional Cancer Centre, 9 government medical colleges and 19 private medical colleges are among the 1,382.

Besides, Taluk, District and General Hospitals, the medicos will offer their services at government mental health centres, mother & child hospitals, TB centres and public health laboratories.