KUWJ calls for journalists' protection amidst protest coverage

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) sought protection for the journalists covering protests in the state. The move follows incidents of injuries sustained by media personnel during violent agitations by the Congress and the BJP's Yuva Morcha against Nava Kerala Sadas, on Saturday.

In a statement, KUWJ emphasized the need for safeguarding journalists and their equipment while reporting on protests.

The protests initiated by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) against alleged police atrocities during their demonstration against the Left government's Nava Kerala Sadas outreach program, turned violent, prompting police intervention with tear gas.

The BJP's Yuva Morcha also clashed with the state police during protests against Nava Kerala Sadas.

According to reports, it is said New Indian Express photographer Vincent Pullicakl and Jinu S Raj of 24News were injured during the stone pelting by Congress workers during their DGP office march.

As per the KUWJ statement, Vincent suffered three stitches on his head while Jinu had injuries in his ear. During the Yuva Morcha protest, the camera used by 24News channel was also damaged, the statement added.

Jaihind TV cameraman Riyas was injured in the water cannon used by Kerala Police to disperse the protesters while the cameras of Deepika and Kerala Kaumudi dailies were also damaged.