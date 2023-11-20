UDF unanimous in Nava Kerala Sadas boycott, says Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the political row over Muslim League leader NA Aboobacker's presence at the Nava Kerala Sadas venue in Kasaragod, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that no sincere Muslim League member would attend the LDF government's event. Terming the programme a 'CPM show', he asserted that UDF has decided to boycott it unanimously.

He reiterated his allegations that the state government was splurging money on travelling across the state in a special bus. “If the ministers were to travel in their official vehicles, it would have cost the exchequer only Rs 12.6 lakh. But now, the government purchased a luxury bus worth Rs 1.05 crore claiming expenditure cut. Around 45 vehicles are escorting this bus,” he said.

“Those who have a responsibility to the public would not attend this anti-public government programme. It is just a party fest,” he added

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the number of attendees at Sadas shows public support for the government. Reacting to Chennithala's criticism, the CM said that those who pledged their brain to public relations agencies would find Sadas as a PR show.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan also expressed hope for an increase in public participation at the event. He said leaders from all parties or alliances, even the UDF, could attend the programme. “Anyone and everyone can come, no matter which political party or alliance they belong to," Govindan said. His remarks assume significance amid speculations that the ruling Left in the state is trying to woo the Congress-ally Indian Union Muslim League.

Govindan also said the programme has only begun and by the time it reaches Thiruvananthapuram, the turnout would be massive.

(With PTI inputs)