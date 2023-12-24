CM Vijayan shrugs away High Court remarks in Mariakutty’s pension case

The verbal clash between the government and Mariakutty, a resident of Adimaly in Idukki, has intensified as she initially went on strike demanding payment of welfare pension arrears and later approached the High Court. Here are the statements made on Saturday:

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated, "The High Court has not criticized the government in the petition filed by Mariakutty. The High Court will say what it wants to. The government will execute what can be implemented in it."

Minister for Culture and Youth Affairs, Saji Cherian, commented at the Nava Kerala Sadas in Vizhinjam, saying, "Mariakutty is creating a big show. Because she is of my grandmother's age, I do not want to say anything more."

Mariakutty responded, expressing dissatisfaction, "The people did not get any benefit from the Nava Kerala Sadas. Nothing was gained from this except shedding some blood of the people."