Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

'Will bomb Nava Kerala Sadas venues, suicide bomber will run into bus': Death threat sent to Transport min's office

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 27, 2023 08:03 PM IST
Nava Kerala Sadas in Kozhikode | Photo: Facebook, @PinarayiVijayan
The special bus carrying the chief minister and other ministers reaches the Nadapuram constituency for the Nava Kerala Sadas programme. Photo: Facebook/@PinarayiVijayan
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Transport Minister Antony Raju's office on Monday received a letter threatening to bomb the venues of the Nava Kerala Sadas and plant a bomb on the special bus in which the chief minister and other ministers are travelling. The minister's office handed over the letter to the state police chief.

The threat letter was sent as a postcard. The card stated bombs would be planted in three venues of the state government's public outreach programme. It also said a suicide bomber would run into the special bus.

The Nava Kerala Sadas, which is on its tenth day, is currently touring the Malappuram district. The programme has already covered four districts -- Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.