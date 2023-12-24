Two workers rescued after drainage collapses in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Two workers, trapped in a landslide while excavating for drainage here in Sreekaryam, were rescued after a three-hour-long mission.
The trapped were Vinayan, a resident of Ayiroopara, and Deepak, a guest worker from Bihar.
The workers were excavating the ground to lay the sewage pipeline. Meanwhile, the soil placed on both sides of the site fell on them.
