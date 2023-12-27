Kerala Congress (B) seeks cinema portfolio for Ganesh Kumar

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Congress (B) has asked Chief Miniter Pinarayi Vijayan to give the cinema portfolio to its leader K B Ganesh Kumar who is set to join the ministry along with Kadannappalli Ramachandran.

At present, Culture & Youth Affairs Minister Saji Cherian handles the portfolio along with fisheries.

Earlier, there were indications that Ganesh Kumar had shown interest in taking over the cinema portfolio. In 2011, he handled the same along with the Forest Department in the Oommen Chandy-led UDF government.

Once he joins the Pinarayi government he will replace Antonty Raju as the transport minister, sources said.

Ganesh Kumar and Kadannappalli Ramachandran are set to take oath as Kerala cabinet ministers on December 29. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the special stage set up on the parking ground at Raj Bhavan.

The opposition is opposing Ganesh Kumar's appointment as a minister citing his role in the solar case. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan had sent a letter to the Chief Minister raising this demand. The opposition will boycott the swearing-in ceremony.