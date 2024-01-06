Malayalam
Ayodhya temple consecration: RSS extends personal invitation to Minister Ganesh Kumar

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 06, 2024 09:07 PM IST
RSS members visited his home and handed over the invitation along with the paddy rice from the temple. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Kollam

Kollam: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has extended a personal invitation to transport minister K B Ganesh Kumar to take part in the consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22 in Ayodhya.

RSS members visited his home and handed over the invitation along with the paddy rice from the temple.

They met the minister as part of the Hindu outfit's Pran Pratishtha Grih Sampark Maha Abhiyan where members of RSS and VHP visit homes and hand over paddy rice and a photo of the temple. 

Pranta Sahasamparka Pramukh C C Shelvan, Kollam Sahakaryavahak Jayaprakash, BJP Anchal vice-president Santosh and Seva Bharati unit president Prashanth visited the minister's house at Valakam in Kottarakkara to invite him for the function.

Kerala Congress (B) leader became the minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF ministry following the latest reshuffle. He replaced Antony Raju to become the transport minister.

CPM, which leads the LDF, has declined to participate in the temple opening ceremony at Ayodhya. Turning down the invitation, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury slammed the BJP for converting a religious ceremony into a “state-sponsored event for political gain”.

