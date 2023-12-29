Palakkad: The Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEB) has decided to cease issuing notices to farmers for outstanding power dues. The connections were given under the Free Electricity for Agriculture scheme. Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty announced the instruction and added that no further actions should be taken regarding the already issued notices in this regard.

Recently, Malayala Manorama reported that KSEB started sending notices to farmers after the Agriculture Department had built up a long-standing due under the scheme to KSEB. The notice sent to farmers, indicating power disconnection for non-payment of dues, sparked extensive protests.

As per the Free Electricity initiative, the supply of power to eligible farmers is entirely free of charge. As part of the scheme, KSEB also forwards the irrigation power bills of farmers to the respective Krishi Bhavan's (Agriculture Office), which then settles the bills.

Considering the current situation, KSEB has decided to issue a notice to the Agriculture Department, urging the payment of outstanding dues amounting to Rs 186 crores. Meanwhile, the Agricultural Department attributes the heavy dues, despite funds being allocated for the purpose in the state budget, to "procedural lapses."

The power department has also proposed maximising the number of farmers benefiting from the solar power scheme, through which ample energy for farming operations could be ensured. As stated by the proposal, NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) will grant approximately 60 per cent of the total incurred cost as a subsidy, with the remaining provided as a loan. With the surplus power generated available for sale, farmers are also anticipated to earn additional income through this initiative.