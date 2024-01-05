Fake certificate allegation against KSU leader Ansil Jaleel false: Police

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police on Friday submitted a report to the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 1 here to dismiss the fake certificate case against Kerala Students Union (KSU) State Convener Ansil Jaleel. The report submitted by Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment Police confirmed that the allegation against the KSU leader was false.



Ansil expressed his gratitude to the police and his supporters for helping prove his innocence. He also confirmed that he would take Deshabhimani newspaper to court for levelling false allegations against him.

He was accused of forging a Kerala University BCom certificate by CPM mouthpiece Deshabhimani on June 13. Incidentally, the KSU leader has pursued only a Hindi degree course which was abandoned midway, but not commerce. He was slapped with the very same charges framed against K Vidya, a former SFI leader who had allegedly forged an experience certificate of Maharaja's College to secure guest lecturer posts in government colleges and is now in custody. Ansil was charged under sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 466 (forgery of public record or data), 468 (using the forged document for cheating), 471 (passing off a forged document as genuine) and 420 (extracting gains using forged documents). Most of these sections carried a prison term of up to seven years.

Ansil himself had filed a complaint before the Alappuzha SP seeking a probe into the provenance of the certificate a day after the allegation surfaced.

The certificate in question has been forged using the official emblem logo and seal of Kerala University, and also the signature of the Vice Chancellor. The BCom certificate is shown as issued in 2016 when P K Radhakrishnan was VC.

However, the signature on the forged certificate is that of M K Ramachandran Nair who was VC between 2004 and 2008. The serial and register numbers found in the certificate were also wrong.