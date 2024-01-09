Brothers-in-law killed as SUV rams into their scooter in Kasaragod's Periya

Kasaragod: Two men were killed when their scooter and an SUV collided on the national highway under construction at Periya in Kasaragod on Tuesday (January 9).



The deceased are Gopalakrishnan (55) of Chattanchal in Pullur-Periya Grama Panchayat, and his brother-in-law Narayanan (62), a resident of Paravanadukkam and former employee of CPCRI. Six passengers in the car were also injured after it skidded off the road and fell into a trench dug for laying the foundation of the highway.

The family from Badiadka grama panchayat was on the way to the Passport Seva Kendra at Payyannur when the accident happened, said police.

The injured are Shahin (36), his wife Shahala, their relative Sahina, Shamnas, Fathima, and former Badiadka panchayat member Anwar's daughter Hanna Fahima (8). They were admitted to the General Hospital in Kasaragod.

Hamsa (65), a pedestrian who was seriously injured, was first admitted to a cooperative hospital in Chengala but later shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru.

Narayanan is survived by his wife Rukmani, an anganwadi teacher, and children Arun and Akhila. Gopalakrishnan is survived by his wife Lakshmi (Narayanan's sister), and daughters Dr Amrita, working in a hospital in Sullia, and Dhanya, a student at LBS College of Engineering.