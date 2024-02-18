Malayalam
Two killed as car falls into pit on road in Kasaragod

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 18, 2024 10:06 AM IST Updated: February 18, 2024 11:27 AM IST
Topic | Kasaragod

Kasaragod: Two people were killed after the car in which they were travelling fell into a pit on the National Highway at Periya here on Sunday. The deceased are Thayannoor natives Rajesh and Raghunath. Two others were also injured in the accident that took place near Kasaragod Central University in the wee hours of Sunday. 
The injured men - Rahul and Rajesh - are in critical condition at a private hospital in Mangaluru, reported Manorama News. The four men reportedly met with the accident while returning home after attending a temple festival in Wayanad. 

The bodies of Rajesh and Raghunath are currently kept at two hospitals in Kasaragod. It is learnt that a pit developed during the construction of the National Highway turned a death trap for the two men.

