Malayalam varsity polls: High Court cancels victory of SFI candidates

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday cancelled the victory of all SFI candidates who won all the seats in the Malayalam University Union Senate elections unopposed. The order was issued on a petition filed by three activists of MSF, the student union affiliated with the Muslim League.

The court directed that the list of candidates should be published within a week after accepting the petitioners' nomination papers. The court also ordered that the election process should be completed within two weeks.

Earlier, the university authorities declared the SFI candidates winners as soon as they submitted their nomination papers. When the scrutiny was completed, SFI, the CPM's students wing, won nine general seats and 11 association and the Senate seats unopposed. However, three MSF activists approached the court questioning this victory.

Faisal, the first petitioner, had submitted his nomination paper for the post of general secretary. But this was rejected without giving any reason. The second and third petitioners tried to submit nomination papers for the posts of chairperson and sports secretary. But as their tokens were denied, they could not enter the race.

The court observed that college authorities cannot decline nomination papers without giving proper reasons for the rejection.