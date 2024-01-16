Kerala High Court greenlights funding for AI cameras; Keltron to receive over Rs 11 crore

The High Court in Kerala has granted permission for the state government to disburse the second instalment of over Rs 11 crore to the state-run electronics company Keltron. This funding is intended for the installation and operation of artificial intelligence (AI) cameras designed to detect traffic violations and contribute to the reduction of road accidents.

The Chief Justice A J Desai and Justice V G Arun bench approved the release of the second instalment, considering that the initial tranche of Rs 11 crore had been disbursed. At present, the cameras have been successfully installed, are operational, and are actively issuing traffic violation challans.

"The fact that the first instalment has already been released, is admitted by all.

"Hence, we pass the following order: Keeping in view of the fact that cameras have already been installed by concerned respondents which are working and challans have been issued, we permit the state authorities to release the second instalment to the tune of Rs 11,79,11,440 in favour of KELTRON," the bench said.

The court also made it clear that the release of payments would be subject to further orders passed in the matter.

With the direction, the court listed the matter for further hearing on February 29.

The order came on a plea by two Congress leaders -- Leader of Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala -- for quashing of approval given to setting up the cameras under the Safe Kerala initiative.

Earlier on September 18 last year, the court had allowed the state government to release the first tranche of the payment due to Keltron for the project.

That order had come as a relief to the state government as the court had on June 20, 2023 ordered it not to make any financial payments as part of the AI camera project without seeking further clarification from it or till further orders.

The petitioners have challenged the orders issued by the LDF government with regard to the installation and operation of the AI cameras across the state, alleging "illegalities, nepotism, favouritism and corruption" in the grant of contract under the project and its implementation.

They have demanded quashing of the administrative sanction and the comprehensive administrative approval given to the 'Automated Traffic Enforcement System for 'Safe Kerala' project.

Besides that, they have also sought a court-monitored enquiry into the project and its execution.

The Kerala government had in 2020 entered into an agreement with Keltron for the project.

In April last year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the 'Safe Kerala' project, which included the installation of AI cameras, envisaged to reduce road accidents and traffic violations in the state.

(With PTI inputs)