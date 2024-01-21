Malayalam
Human skull, bones found from house construction site in Tripunithura, cops start probe

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 21, 2024 04:56 PM IST
The house under construction in Tripunithura. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News
Topic | Kochi

Kochi: The police have started an inquiry after a human skull and some bones were found from a construction site at Kannankulangara near Tripunithura on Sunday.

The body parts were found from a plot owned by a Kanjiramattom native where he is building a house. The skull was found wrapped in a plastic sheet and bones outside of it by labourers who were unloading the equipment for concrete works scheduled for Monday.

The contractor who has taken up the construction works informed the house owner of the incident and the latter alerted the police. The cops inspected the spot and initiated a probe.

Thrikkakara ACP Baby P V said the police would follow all procedures relating to case of an unnatural death as part of the probe into the incident.

"From our preliminary investigation, it doesn't seem the body was buried at the spot. A scientific investigation is required to bring about the truth," the police officer said.

The police suspect that the body remains might have come with the soil brought from other parts for levelling the land for construction. The police are also investigating if somebody deliberately brought them to the site. 

The land owner had purchased the plot a year ago and the foundation for the house was built in last May. 

