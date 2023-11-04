Malayalam
'Eat Kochi Eat' food vlogger Rahul found dead at his residence

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 04, 2023 10:44 AM IST Updated: November 04, 2023 01:02 PM IST
Rahul N Kutty. Photo: Instagram/ @rahulsfoodscenes
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Food vlogger Rahul N Kutty was found dead at his residence at Madavana on Friday night. He was a familiar face for food lovers with his videos for the social media group 'Eat Kochi Eat' gaining popularity since 2015.
Rahul was also a member of Culinary Culture, an initiative that brings food lovers and communities together. His last video for the food vlog was posted on Wednesday. He used to appear in videos for 'Eat Kochi Eat's' 'Oh Kochi', a page that shares reels on what is new in Kochi.

'Eat Kochi Eat' officially confirmed the news through a post on social media platforms. "Kindly keep him in your prayers and wish we & his family find the strength to bear the loss of this beautiful soul," (sic) the group's post read.
Condolences from vloggers and their fans are pouring in on various social media platforms.
Rahul is survived by his wife and two-year-old son.

