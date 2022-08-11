Rifa Mehnu's husband arrested a day after HC rejects bail plea

Kochi: Deceased vlogger Rifa Mehnu's husband and Kozhikode native Mehnas Moidu has been arrested in connection with his wife's death in Dubai. On Wednesday, the Kerala High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Mehnas.



Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas had rejected the bail plea considering the police report suspecting the husband’s involvement in the mysterious death of the young woman. Though the police had earlier issued a lookout notice for Mehnas Moidu, he could not be found.

Rifa was found dead in her apartment at Jahiliya in Dubai early on March 1. The preliminary investigation carried out by Kakkur Police based on a complaint from Rifa’s family, found out that she was subjected to physical and mental abuse leading to her death.

Following this, the Kakkur Police booked Mehnas under non-bailable charges, including physical and mental assault on a woman, and abetment of suicide. He may be penalised with up to 10 years imprisonment based on these charges.

Later, Kakkur Police also booked Mehnas and arrested him in another case pointing out that Rifa was a minor when he married her. Rifa and Mehnas tied the knot three years ago after meeting each other through Instagram.

Mehnas hails from Neeleshwaram in Kasaragod. The couple has a son aged 2 years.

Rifa reached Dubai last January 24 to join a purdah manufacturing firm.