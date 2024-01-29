Anganwadi workers to receive Rs 500-1,000 salary hike

Thiruvananthapuram: The wages of anganwadi workers and helpers with more than 10 years of service were increased by Rs 1,000, announced Finance Minister KN Balagopal.

The workers, with less than 10 years of service would see an increase in wages by Rs 500, the minister added. The decision will benefit a total of 60,232 people.



At present, anganwadi workers receive Rs 12,000, while helpers are paid Rs 8,000 per month. The revised wages have effect from December 2023.

A total of 44,737 individuals from both categories will benefit from an additional Rs 1,000, while 15,495 employees will get an increase of Rs 500 in their wages.