Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala mulls reforms for anganwadis; salary of workers, helpers raised

Our Correspondent
Published: October 30, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Kerala Health Minister Veena George
Kerala Health Minister Veena George
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The salary of rural child-care centre (anganwadi) workers and helpers in Kerala will be increased by Rs 500 to 1,000. This was announced by Minister for Health, Family Welfare, Women and Child Development Veena George in the Legislative Assembly the other day.

While the hike will be Rs 500 for those who have been in service up to 10 years, in case of those with more than 10 years service the hike will be Rs 1,000. As a result of the hike, an anganwadi worker will get Rs 12,000 and helper Rs 8,000 respectively.

The minister while replying to a calling attention motion moved by Congress MLA P C Vishnunath stated that the salary hike was announced in the last state budget.

RELATED ARTICLES

She said discussions would be held with the representatives of the unions to reform the service and pay conditions. The possibility of granting promotion through departmental tests would be examined.

The government would consider renaming the designation 'worker' as 'teacher,' she added.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.