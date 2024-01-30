Man ends life at estranged wife's house in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: A man set himself ablaze and died reaching the house of his estranged wife at Valanchuzhi here.



The deceased, PB Hashim (39), was a resident of Puthanpura at Potassery in Changanassery. The incident happened at 12.30 midnight on Sunday.

Hashim had died by the time the fire brigade from Pathanamthitta reached the spot. The deceased and his wife have reportedly been living separately for the last two years, and it is believed that the problems between the two led to the suicide.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem examination at Pathanamthitta General Hospital. The funeral was held at Puthoorpally mosque, Changanassery.

Hashim is survived by his father Badarudheen and children Hashima and Hanna Nasrin.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek the help of a mental health professional and overcome your problems. Helpline numbers – 1056, 0471-2552056)