Young woman alleges human sacrifice bid

Thiruvalla: An attempt to murder a young woman for human sacrifice as part of attempted sorcery is alleged to have taken place at a house given on rent in Kuttappuzha near here.

Changanassery native Ambily, who took the house on rent, is facing the charges of having tried to sacrifice a Karnataka native woman brought from Kochi.

The incident has come to light with the Karnataka native residing in Kochi sharing the information on online media.

Since nobody complained about the incident, the police have not registered any case. The young woman claimed she was called to Thiruvalla by Ambily saying a pooja can be conducted to settle her differences with her husband.

The incident took place at midnight on December 8. Ambily and the sorcerer drew columns on the floor first and then garlanded her.

The sorcerer, after picking a giant sword, proclaimed that he was resorting to human sacrifice. At this time, an acquaintance of Ambiliy came and knocked on the door of the house, which derailed their plan.

The young woman who ran out of the house pleaded with the man outside the house to save her and remained with him till morning and then returned to Kochi, she claimed.

The shell-shocked lady then went back to her native Kodagu. Information on the incident leaked with her narrating the “horrifying experience” to her friends.

Though the Tiruvalla police contacted the woman, they have not taken her statement since her mother expired only recently.

Police have decided to take her statement after bringing her to court. The police Special Branch collected information on the incident and submitted a report to the DGP. The District Superintendent of Police has sought a report from the Thiruvalla DySP T Rajappan on the incident.

It is said that Ambily is a native of Nalukodi in Changanassery and she had collected Rs 20,000 from the Kodagu native.

Police have primarily inferred that a financial dispute between the two was behind the young woman raising the allegation. The DySP and Kochi City Police said if a complaint is received, the police will inquire into it after registering a case. The Kochi City Police said they will hand over whatever information they received to the Thiruvalla police.