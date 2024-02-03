Violence erupts at DYFI protest in Ranni on alleged medical negligence in child's death

Ranni: Violence erupted on Monday after the members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) marched towards the Ranni Marthoma Hospital to protest the alleged medical negligence, which they claim led to the death of a five-year-old child. The boy, who was brought to the hospital following a fall at his school playground, died on Thursday.



The protesters were blocked using barricades by cops, led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of Ranni. In the subsequent violent clash that erupted between the police and party workers, Ranni SI, Bose, sustained injuries to his hand and the lumbar area. He has since been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Aaron P Varghese, a student of Plankamon Government LP School, was taken to the Ranni Marthoma Hospital following a fracture in his arm on Thursday. He succumbed to his injuries allegedly due to the administration of anaesthesia at the hospital.

The family members of the boy had claimed that it was the hospital which said that anaesthesia was required to be administered to set right the fractured arm. "It was only a minor dislocation, but the hospital authorities said that the arm could be set by giving anaesthesia. But our child died," a family member told media on Friday. They gave the anaesthesia without examining the health or medical status of the child, another family member claimed.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death based on the complaint lodged by the family on Thursday. According to the cops, only the post-mortem results could clarify the cause of death of the child. Aaron's family will also give a complaint to the state Health Minister, reported Manorama News.

Anaesthesia was administered to the boy by the Marthoma Hospital authorities to fix the elbow. However, his discomfort worsened and the hospital authorities arranged an ambulance to shift the boy to Kozhencherry Muthoot Hospital, which declared the child was brought dead. He passed away by 10 pm at the hospital, the FIR stated.

(With PTI inputs)