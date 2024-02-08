Psychiatrist at Wayanad Medical College suspended for sexually abusing student

Mananthavadi: The Director of Health Services, K J Reena, has suspended Dr Jostin Francis, a psychiatrist at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) here, from government health services on charges of sexual abuse of a female student who approached him for treatment. The First Class Judicial Magistrate Court sentenced Dr. Jostin Francis to two years imprisonment and also fined him Rs 20,000.

According to the complaint filed by the minor girl and her family with the Kalpetta police in October 2020, Dr Jostin Francis advised the girl student and her parents, who approached him for treatment at General Hospital, Kalpetta, where he served as a psychiatrist, to visit his private clinic in Kalpetta town. He subjected the girl to sexual abuse at the clinic.

The Department of Health Services faced criticism for its failure to remove the convicted physician from service. This lapse came to light when the same psychiatrist was permitted to lead a Learning Disability camp for SSLC students held in Kalpetta. When women’s organizations protested against this, the District Medical Officer relieved him from the camp responsibilities. The suspension follows the report by DMO Dr P Dineesh, recommending the removal of a convicted health officer from service.

A native of Muvattupuzha, Kottayam, Dr. Jostin Francis is the former district president of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA). He also has the support of pro-left service organizations. He had served as the nodal officer of the Wayanad District Mental Health Project and the Vimukthi project of the excise department for de-addiction, treatment, and rehabilitation of students and youth.