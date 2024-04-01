Wayanad doc's death: Reason unknown, she didn't leave any suicide note, say police

Wayanad: Dr K E Felice Naseer (31) who was found dead in her residence on the hospital campus in Wayanadu did not leave a suicide note, police said. The police who have begun a probe have gathered from the staff and colleagues that Felice Naseer did not show any signs of emotional stress.

She was a divorcee. Her death came as a shock to her colleagues. She sent her child to her mother before committing suicide, according to police.

Felice who hailed from Feroke in Kozhikode was found hanging in her residence. Felice was an assistant professor in the Department of General Surgery. Though Felice was rushed to the emergency room, she was declared dead around 5.30 pm. The police said that the cause of suicide is unknown and a probe was underway.