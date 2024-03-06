CM Pinarayi Vijayan chides presenter for complimenting his speech at event

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is known for his quick temper, expressed his displeasure with a presenter when she thanked him for a "good inaugural speech." The incident occurred at 'Insafi,' an event hosted by the Minorities Department, as part of the 'New Kerala' initiative.



The Chief Minister, who had deliberately kept his speech brief to avoid encroaching on others' time, seemed irritated when the presenter expressed gratitude. The CM interrupted, making it clear that he did not appreciate the additional comments, before taking his seat again.

"These issues are in our attention. I will not go into the details of those issues. You will naturally have many questions. You can stay till 12.15pm and raise those concerns. If I take up too much time, your time will be cut short. After your queries, I'll make a reply speech addressing those concerns. I'm extremely glad that all of you reached the venue on time. I hereby inaugurate this event," the Chief Minister said at the conclusion of his inaugural speech.

The presenter immediately thanked him for his inaugural speech and the CM was visibly irritated. “These is no need for those kind of remarks. Kindly invite the next person,” the Chief Minister said before returning to his seat.

Following this, Revenue Minister K Rajan was invited for a speech. Minister V Abdurahiman was also present on the stage at this time.

Last year in Kasaragod, Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had scolded the organisers and left a public function in a huff after the emcee of the ceremony allegedly interrupted him at the fag end of his speech.

The Chief Minister also cut short his speech at the Nava Kerala Sadas event in Mattanur last November after criticising MLA KK Shailaja for speaking too much.



On January 1, 2020, he threw a tantrum at the launch of the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) in Thiruvananthapuram . At the event, the emcee asked the guests to rise while the Chief Minister was lighting the lamp. He did not like it and turned to the audience and asked them to sit.

On September 1, 2017, Vijayan had another public episode at the foundation stone laying ceremony for SunTec’s new campus at Technocity in Pallipuram. He started fidgeting when the emcee kept inviting other guests on the dais to speak but not him. When he was finally invited he said "It is better I speak now. Else I would have to leave without speaking."