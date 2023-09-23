Pinarayi Vijayan walks out of Kasaragod event after interruption during speech

Kasaragod: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walked out of a public event on Saturday after an announcement interrupted his speech here.

The CM was inaugurating a building of the Bedadka Farmers Service Cooperative Bank Ltd at Kundamkuzhy in Kasaragod.

The Chief Minister was interrupted with an announcement on the distribution of momentos at the fag end of his speech.

"This is highly inappropriate. I did not finish. I think he is deaf," said Vijayan referring to the announcer.

A furious Chief Minister quickly left the stage before distributing the momentos.

"I did not leave the function in anger. This is media's interpretation. I shall continue to react when I spot mistakes," Vijayan said later at the inaugural event of CPM local committee's building at Panayal.