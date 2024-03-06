Kerala introduces 'Sabari K Rice' to counter Centre’s 'Bharat Rice'

In a bid to combat the sale of 'Bharat Rice' by the Central government, Kerala is rolling out 'Sabari K Rice', which will soon be available at Supplyco depots. Supplyco has already initiated the procurement process, placing a purchase order for the rice. 'K Rice' will be acquired at Rs 40.11 per kg and sold at a subsidized rate of Rs 29.



Under the Sabari K Rice initiative, Jaya rice will be priced at Rs 29, while Kurua and Matta variants will be priced at Rs 30 per kg. Ration card holders will be entitled to purchase up to 5 kg of any of these rice varieties per month. Furthermore, Supplyco has been directed to convert the 50 kg rice sacks of Jaya, Kurua, and Matta rice received this month into K Rice. The sale is scheduled to begin after the State-level inauguration of K Rice.

Previously, the rice supplied by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) under the open market sales scheme, known as 'Bharat Rice,' did not require a ration card for purchase. However, due to non-supply of this rice by the Centre despite Kerala's requests, the state has introduced K Rice, particularly in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Procurement of Bags for K Rice

Supplyco has authorized depot managers to procure bags for the distribution of K Rice. In the event cloth bags are unavailable at any depot, alternative sourcing from another depot is suggested. This decision was communicated during a video conference of Supplyco's regional managers and depot managers. It is estimated that around 50 lakh bags will need to be procured.

Previously, bags for the Onam kit were purchased at Rs 15 each. Based on this rate, the procurement of bags for K Rice is estimated to cost Rs 7.5 crore. However, there are allegations that this procurement is financially benefiting certain individuals within the ruling party. Additionally, Supplyco employees are still awaiting payment of their February salaries. With the rice being purchased at Rs 40 per kg and sold at Rs 29 per kg, Supplyco is expected to incur liabilities amounting to crores of rupees. Currently, 10 kg of rice is subsidized. Apart from this, the purchase of bags and the supply of K Rice at subsidized rates add to the financial burden.

Suppliers' Reluctance

Suppliers are showing reluctance to deliver goods despite price increases and tender solicitations, citing outstanding arrears of over Rs 1000 crore for previously delivered goods.