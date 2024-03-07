Man arrested 8 months after wife found hanging in his house

Thiruvananthapuram: Eight months after 22-year-old Sona was found hanging at her parents-in-law's house, her husband Vipin alias Unni (28) was arrested by the Kattakkada police.

A team led by DySP C Jayakumar made the arrest. Police said that mental and physical trauma suffered by the newlywed pushed her to take the extreme step. Vipon was produced before the local court.

The woman was found hanging in the bedroom of her husband's house last July. Vipin, an auto driver, married Sona after dating for more than a year. But on the 15th day of their marriage, Sona was found hanging on the fan in the same room where her husband slept.

Though it was a love marriage, Vipin mentally harassed Sona by demanding a dowry. He even beat her, police said.

They also doubted the husband's claim that he did not know that Sona had hanged herself in the same room where Vipin was sleeping. However, the investigation so far has found that it was not a murder but a case of suicide.