Suspected murder at Kattapana: Police to dig up floor of rented house of accused

Idukki: The police suspecting a double homicide in a house at Kattappana have decided to dig up the floor and examine the area. A routine investigation into a theft bid had led police to arrest two youths; Nellanikal Vishnu and Nitheesh. The cops who visited Vishnu's house as part of the probe chanced upon notes hinting at black magic. Besides police also received information that Vishnu's father was killed in the house in August 2023 and Vishnu reportedly buried the body under the floor and later laid a fresh layer of concrete atop the floor.



There are reports suggesting that Vishnu and family sold off their house at Kattappana and took a rented house at Kakkatukada .They were not in touch with the neighbours, led a secluded life and have been residing at the rented house for the past eight months Nitheesh, who is on remand in the theft case, will be taken into custody on Saturday. If Nitheesh is released from custody, he will be questioned in detail, police said.

Another accused, Vishnu, who is undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, will also be taken into custody. The house is under police surveillance. Police have reportedly spoken to Vishnu's sister . During the search in the house, police found Vishnu's mother and sister locked inside.

The police have reportedly garnered from the family that Vishnu's father Vijayan died allegedly following an altercation with Nitheesh, but police need to confirm this. It has also been stated that the body was buried inside the house without informing anyone about the incident. The sister has reportedly told police that Nitheesh took away her four day old baby and she also told police that he killed the baby a few years ago. However police maintained that they need to question the accused in theft case, collect evidence and establish a motive before they can proceed further. The police are also tracking reports of missing cases in the recent past.