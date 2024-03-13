CM Pinarayi to discuss solutions for rising wildlife problems tomorrow: Forest min

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has scheduled an urgent meeting on Friday, March 14, to discuss the issue of increasing occurrences of human-animal conflict in the state, Forest Minister AK Saseendran said on Wednesday.



According to Saseendran, wild animals, including elephants, cannot be stopped from coming out of the forests by only implementing the preventive measures that are in use currently. "We also need to take steps to keep the animals inside the forests in tune with the changes in human settlements," Saseendran said to the media.

The forest minister also expects that directions will be issued in the upcoming meeting to explore ideas to ensure that wild animals stay inside forests. His statement came in response to reporters' queries about unconfirmed reports of elephants entering inhabited areas of Munnar on Wednesday morning.

When asked about an elephant found in a weak condition in Thrissur's Athirappally since Tuesday, the minister said that a team of veterinarian surgeons dispatched from Kodanand in Ernakulam had reached the spot.

"They will examine the elephant and based on their findings, further course of action would be taken. Presently, the view is that the elephant is in a weak condition. Therefore, it may not be possible to tranquilise it to provide treatment,” Saseendran stated.

"But, the elephant does require treatment. So, we are leaving the issue to the best judgment of the doctors and experts. Nevertheless, directions have been given to the forest officials to ensure all steps are taken to save its life," he added.

(With PTI inputs)