IUML opposes move to hold polls on Friday, says it will inconvenience Muslims

Kozhikode: The Muslim League has protested the Election Commission's move to conduct the Lok Sabha polls in the state on a Friday citing it would cause inconvenience to those offering namaz at mosques. League state general secretary P M A Salam said the decision to hold elections on April 26, which is a Friday, will prove inconvenient for Muslim voters, officials assigned to election duty and polling officers.

Friday is observed as Jumu'ah day (day of congregation) in Islam. On this day, Muslims gather in mosques to offer namaz (prayers). "Elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu are being held on a Friday and this will cause difficulties. The Election Commission should be ready to consider the matter, which will be brought to its attention immediately," said Salam.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases like the 2019 polls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced here on Saturday. The poll date for the first phase will be on April 19. Kerala will go for voting on April 26. The results of all states and Union Territories will be out on June 4. The seven-phase election will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 20, May 25 and June 1.