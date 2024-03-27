KK Shailaja files complaint with EC over morphed images

Kozhikode: The Left Democratic Front candidate K K Shailaja has approached the Election Commission over the circulation of her morphed photos on social media. LDF alleged that the morphed photos were being circulated to defame the former health minister. Sitting MLA Shailaja is contesting the general elections from Vadakara parliamentary constituency.



In her complaint, Shailaja appealed to the EC to take strict action against the defamatory remarks against her on social media. She pointed out that those who are behind the cyber attack are insulting the modesty of a woman.

Shailaja also filed a complaint with the Chief Minister and DGP over the row.

Meanwhile, LDF accused UDF of plotting a cyber attack against Shailaja. They also alleged that the morphed photos of Shailaja are being circulated on social media with the knowledge of UDF candidate Shafi Parambil.