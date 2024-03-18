Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Karuvannur Bank Scam: High Court slams ED for delay in probe

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 18, 2024 01:08 PM IST
Article image Haritha - 3
Image: Onmanorama
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has rebuked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the sluggish progress in investigating irregularities linked to the Karuvannur Co-operative Bank. Justice Devan Ramachandran was hearing a petition filed by investor Ali Sabri alleging his properties were confiscated and accounts frozen.

The court expressed concern over the ED's prolonged inquiry and asked what the agency was doing. The ED, had in its affidavit, cited evidence of Sabri's involvement in bank-related irregularities. The court asked about this while considering the case.

Despite the ED's assurance of nearing the investigation's conclusion, the court criticized the delays, emphasizing the impact on investors. The court demanded a time-bound investigation to ensure accountability and alleviate concerns of affected parties.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, the ED disclosed details of Sabri's alleged misconduct, including acquiring land in his wife's name, obtaining loans from Karuvannur Bank, and diverting funds for personal gains. The agency highlighted Sabri's loan acquisitions totalling Rs 6.60 crore, implicating him in financial mismanagement.

The court instructed the ED to expedite proceedings and present the charge sheet promptly. The ED affirmed progress in arrests and vowed to continue investigations diligently. The case will resume in two weeks for further proceedings.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE