Pathanamthitta accident: Hashim won't commit suicide, says father

Pathanamthitta: As police have started efforts to crack the mystery behind the car-truck collision that claimed two lives in Adoor here, the father of the deceased man dismissed the suicide theory.

Hakim, the father of Hashim who was killed in the accident along with school teacher Anuja Raveendran, claimed that his son was a strong-willed person and would not die by suicide. He said neither he nor his family members met Anuja. “Hashim left home on Thursday after receiving a phone call. He was a people person, mentally strong. He won't take a step to end his life,” said Hakim.

Anuja was on her way back from a tour with her fellow teachers when Hashmim blocked their bus and forcibly took her in his car from Kulakkada. It is learnt that they started their journey together around 7.30 pm on Thursday and met with the accident by 10.30 pm at Pattazhimukku here. The woman was killed on the spot while the man was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Enathu panchayat member Sankar told Manorma News that the front door of the running car opened three times and the legs of a person came out. “We suspected that a scuffle broke out between the persons inside the car as the front door opened and closed three times. The legs of a person were also found coming out as if struggling to escape. But we thought maybe some drunkards were inside the car,” said Sankar.

It is suspected that Anuja was manhandled inside the vehicle. The cleaner of the container lorry also claimed that the speeding car deliberately veered to the wrong side and hit the truck.

Anuja Raveendran (37), a native of Mattappally in Alappuzha was a teacher at Thumpamon North Government Higher Secondary School. Hashim was a private bus employee.

Anuja's colleagues filed a complaint with the police after finding something suspicious in her behaviour when they contacted her over the phone. But before the police could act, the accident happened.

During the phone conversation, Anuja was weeping and told her colleague that she was going to end her life with Hashim. The witnesses to the accident said that liquor bottles were found in Hashim's car.