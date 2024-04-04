Monthly pay-off scam: Kuzhalnadan does a volte-face, seeks court-monitored inquiry

Thiruvananthapuram: In a volte-face, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan demanded a court-monitored investigation into alleged corruption charges against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter T Veena over the monthly pay-off scam. Earlier, he approached the vigilance court here seeking a probe under the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

In his plea before the court in October last year, he alleged that VACB ignored his petition seeking a probe against CM and his daughter. His major allegation was that Veena received a monthly payment from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd as a reward for granting permission to the company for mineral sand mining.



When the court was expected to pronounce its verdict on this plea on Thursday, Kuzhalnadan changed his stance and sought a court-monitored investigation. He also argued that he would produce the evidence before the court.

In this fresh plea, the vigilance court is expected to pronounce its judgement on April 12.