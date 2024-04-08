Panoor bomb blast: CM justifies CPM leader's visit to Sherin's house

Pathanamthitta: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan justified the visit of CPM leaders to the house of Sherin who was killed in a bomb blast at Kannur's Panoor. Addressing the media here on Monday, the CM termed the visit as a 'humanitarian approach'.



On April 5, a bomb blast on the terrace of an under-construction house at Panoor left Sherin killed and four others injured. According to police, the deceased and others met with the accident while making bombs. Though reports claimed that all the people involved in making the explosives were CPM activists, the party dismissed it.

But questioning this claim, visuals of Panoor CPM area committee member Sudheer Kumar and Poyiloor local committee member A Ashokan visiting Sherin's house came out putting the party in a tough spot.

“Visiting the house of a person who died is a part of the culture. CPM leaders visited the house of Sherin as a humanitarian act,” the Chief Minister argued. He also rubbished the CPM area secretary's statement on lapses in restricting the party members from visiting the house of the deceased.

Talking about the case, the Chief Minister said that strict action would be taken against the accused.

Pinarayi, however, chose to mock the questions posed by the reports about senior nursing officer P B Anitha's protest at the Kozhikode Government Medical College and her reinstatement. “Kozhikode Medical College is the best medical college in the state,” he said sneering at the media person who asked the question when he was concluding the press conference. He also abruptly ended the presser after that answer.