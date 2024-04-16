BJP thinks freezing bank accounts will help Suresh Gopi in Thrissur: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: The LDF will emerge in flying colours this Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.



"The BJP believes that freezing of accounts will help Suresh Gopi in Thrissur," the CM said while referring to the freezing of the CPM Thrissur District Committee's bank account by the Income Tax department.

The Chief Minister also said that BJP will be reduced to the third position in the State. "The BJP is trying to undermine the cooperative sector in the state," Vijayan said adding that Karuvannur Cooperative Bank is operating smoothly at present.

The CM also slammed the Congress-led UDF for supporting policies which are detrimental to the voters' interests. "This will backfire for the UDF," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the gold smuggling and cooperative bank scams in the state to attack the Left government in Kerala on Monday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not spare the Chief Minister in his speech either. Pointing out that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Jaharkhand CM Hemant Soren are in jail, he asked why was the BJP not targeting Vijayan.

"My question is why is the BJP not attacking the chief minister of Kerala? Why are they not taking away his house, and his chief ministership, lodging court cases against him, or getting him interrogated by the ED? After all, two CMs are in jail today," the Congress leader asked.

He sought to know why Vijayan had been attacking him all the time. "I am happy for him to attack me, but he should also spend a little bit more time attacking the BJP, RSS and Modi," Gandhi added.