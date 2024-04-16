Malayalam
Groom turns up drunk at wedding in Kozhencherry; ends up in police custody

Our Correspondent
Published: April 16, 2024 11:28 AM IST Updated: April 16, 2024 11:31 AM IST
Representational image. Photo: Canva
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Kozhencherry (Pathanamthitta): A groom from Tadiyur, who was all decked up for his marriage on Monday, ended up in police custody for creating a ruckus at his wedding. The police arrested the groom from the church compound in an inebriated state. The bride and her family called off the marriage following the commotion.

According to witnesses, the groom arrived at the church intoxicated, struggling even get off the car. His behaviour worsened inside church and he began misbehaving with the officiating priest.

Even after the police arrived at the scene, the groom persisted in causing a scene. As a result, the police registered a case for public misconduct while intoxicated and causing disturbance, and took him into custody. A medical examination conducted by the police confirmed presence of alcohol.

The groom had travelled from overseas for the wedding. Some of his relatives mentioned that he had been drinking since the previous morning. The families dispersed after the groom’s family agreed to compensate the bride’s family with Rs 6 lakh.

