Human Rights Commission slams Kozhikode RDO for not acting on its order

Kozhikode: The Human Rights Commission slammed the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Kozhikode for allegedly disregarding its order to aid a senior citizen who filed a complaint against her son.

The Commission said it has the power of a civil court and reminded RDO Harshil R Meena that he was legally bound to execute its order. The Commission's Acting-Chairperson and Judicial Member R Baijunath has sought an explanation from the RDO.

The advocate of Eliyamma, an elderly woman from Kaithappoyil in Puthuppady told the Commission that the RDO was unwilling to act on its order. The advocate complained against the RDO during a recent sitting of the Commission.

Advocate Liji John reported that the RDO said she must file a complaint with the RDO if she seeks justice.

The Commission issued the order to the RDO on October 3, 2023, and sought a report on its execution on March 26, 2024.

Eliyamma had moved the Commission against her son Saji Joseph claiming he had taken possession of her 1.5 acres by manipulating the title deed. The Commission said Eliyamma's case was a violation of the Maintenance And Welfare Of Parents And Senior Citizens Act. It is illogical that a complainant has to come back seeking justice, the Commission said. The RDO was unavailable for comment.